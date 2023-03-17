Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $50.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.32.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.45%.

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 35.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 270,263 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 113.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,932 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

