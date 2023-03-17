FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 75,392 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,392 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 229.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367,300 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in NIO by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 151,311.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,919,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 73.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,915,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,737,000 after buying an additional 2,271,730 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. China Renaissance lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price objective (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

NIO Stock Performance

NIO Company Profile

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. 23,480,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,897,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

