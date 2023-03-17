FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 80,000 Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hyzon Motors by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hyzon Motors by 59.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 30,540 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hyzon Motors by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 3,769,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $6,446,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,869,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,696,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyzon Motors stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 409,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,738. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

