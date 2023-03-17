FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 19,300 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Trip.com Group comprises about 0.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.36. 2,153,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TCOM. CLSA lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.