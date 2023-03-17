FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. VMware accounts for approximately 5.5% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VMware by 202.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

VMware Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMW stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.41. The company had a trading volume of 583,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.81. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also

