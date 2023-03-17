FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 688 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1,166.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after acquiring an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,521,000 after purchasing an additional 607,989 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.20.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $17.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,009,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,274. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.83. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

