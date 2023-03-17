FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.87.

Insider Activity at FMC

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in FMC by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FMC by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.