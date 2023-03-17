Flutter Entertainment (FLTR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Flutter Entertainment (LON: FLTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/13/2023 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £138 ($168.19) to £160 ($195.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £180 ($219.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/3/2023 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £161.16 ($196.42) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/3/2023 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £151 ($184.03) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/2/2023 – Flutter Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/2/2023 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £134 ($163.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/2/2023 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £140 ($170.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/15/2023 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £161.16 ($196.42) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/14/2023 – Flutter Entertainment had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a £102 ($124.31) price target on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £134 ($163.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/27/2023 – Flutter Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a £159 ($193.78) price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 3.6 %

FLTR traded up GBX 480 ($5.85) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching £138.30 ($168.56). 230,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,935. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7,340 ($89.46) and a 1 year high of £142.65 ($173.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8,040.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of £130.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £117.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £142.27 ($173.39) per share, with a total value of £142,270 ($173,394.27). 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

