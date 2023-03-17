Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.64. 141,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,952,000 after acquiring an additional 160,054 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,754,000 after acquiring an additional 279,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,604,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,198,000 after acquiring an additional 383,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.