Five Below’s (FIVE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.08.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $195.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.44 and its 200-day moving average is $167.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $212.56.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,337,000 after purchasing an additional 97,132 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

