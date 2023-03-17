Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.54. 270,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,126. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $212.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Five Below by 108.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth $209,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

