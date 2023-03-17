Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $195.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.10. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $212.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

