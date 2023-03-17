Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $224.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $217.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FIVE. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.08.

FIVE stock opened at $195.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.91. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $212.56. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Five Below by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Five Below by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

