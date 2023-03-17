Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share.

Five Below Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.49. The company had a trading volume of 246,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,126. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.10. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $212.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Mkm raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Five Below from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Institutional Trading of Five Below

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

