FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 121,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 211,008 shares.The stock last traded at $91.30 and had previously closed at $93.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

FirstCash Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $368,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,042,081 shares in the company, valued at $710,919,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 595,628 shares of company stock worth $53,164,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 1,706.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 181,595 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in FirstCash by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 98,847.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

