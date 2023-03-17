First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) Stock Price Down 2%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.02 and last traded at $76.85. Approximately 38,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 45,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.43.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.67.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

