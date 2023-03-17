First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Trading Down 1.6%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.68 and last traded at $22.86. Approximately 1,072,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 977,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34.

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

