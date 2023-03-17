First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Stock Price Up 2.9%

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $141.21 and last traded at $141.12. Approximately 808,251 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 470,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.12.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.69 and its 200 day moving average is $132.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDN. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.