First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSFG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.
First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $114.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.65. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.
In other news, Director Steven R. Stemler bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $489,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.
