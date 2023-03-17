First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Short Interest Up 7.3% in February

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 25.2 %

NYSE:FRC traded down $8.64 on Friday, reaching $25.63. 72,295,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,506,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $174.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average is $125.93.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 38,061 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 196,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,954,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,281,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7,580.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 136,368 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

