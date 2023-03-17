First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Compass Point lowered First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sterne Agee CRT raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Republic Bank from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

FRC traded down $8.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 61,854,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,293,614. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $174.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.93.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

