First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Sterne Agee CRT boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.93. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $174.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

