First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FMBH. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

FMBH traded down $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $26.27. 43,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $538.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.84.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.97 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

Insider Activity

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $32,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at $302,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.