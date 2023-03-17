First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 503,900 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 546,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

First Merchants Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRME traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 406,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at First Merchants

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRME. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Stories

