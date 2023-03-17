First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Down 3.5 %

FHN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,142,733. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First Horizon

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,136,000 after acquiring an additional 784,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,554 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,773,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,446,000 after acquiring an additional 635,481 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

