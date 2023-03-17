First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Down 3.5 %

FHN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,142,733. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,136,000 after acquiring an additional 784,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,554 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,773,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,446,000 after acquiring an additional 635,481 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.