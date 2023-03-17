First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 425,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,564. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.77 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,398.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

