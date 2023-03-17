First Community Trust NA Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Community Trust NA decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.00. 2,917,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,484. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

