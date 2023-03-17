First Community Trust NA Trims Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

First Community Trust NA lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE CI traded down $4.60 on Friday, hitting $269.83. 955,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,455. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.13 and a 200 day moving average of $304.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $238.48 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

