First Community Trust NA Sells 723 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

First Community Trust NA lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.51. The stock had a trading volume of 745,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average is $87.42. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

