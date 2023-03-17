First Community Trust NA Sells 50 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Community Trust NA trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.3% of First Community Trust NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,548. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.47. The firm has a market cap of $157.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.21.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

