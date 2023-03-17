First Community Trust NA Sells 1,051 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Community Trust NA decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NIKE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NIKE Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.08. 4,176,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $184.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.82. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
