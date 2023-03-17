First Community Trust NA Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Community Trust NA trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after buying an additional 67,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in McKesson by 13.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $302,630,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $2.88 on Friday, hitting $337.04. The company had a trading volume of 370,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,352. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $292.40 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.80 and a 200 day moving average of $366.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

