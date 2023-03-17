First Community Trust NA Has $57,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Carrier Global Price Performance
Shares of CARR stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $43.21. 1,982,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,641. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Carrier Global Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Further Reading
