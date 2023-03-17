First Community Trust NA Acquires 233 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

