First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

First Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRBA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 62,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,216. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Bank has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.76.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). First Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in First Bank by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bank by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Bank by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Further Reading

