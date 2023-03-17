Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finnovate Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,010,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 290.6% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 970,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 721,843 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 289,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 189,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ FNVT remained flat at $10.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. Finnovate Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

