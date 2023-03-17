Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Financial Institutions Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of FISI stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 73,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,499. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

