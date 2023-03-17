Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.42 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.95 or 0.00022518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.42 billion and approximately $468.12 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.95 or 0.00368550 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,047.18 or 0.26788286 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 406,448,701 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars.

