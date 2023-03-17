Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. 9,767,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,166,265. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

