FidoMeta (FMC) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded up 0% against the US dollar. FidoMeta has a total market cap of $191.13 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.42 or 0.00363393 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,008.02 or 0.26412702 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000075 BTC.

FidoMeta Token Profile

FidoMeta’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

