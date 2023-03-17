Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,678,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,227. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $49.14 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

