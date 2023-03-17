Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,060 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $43,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average is $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

