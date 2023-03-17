Fei USD (FEI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $589,182.20

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $430.21 million and $589,182.20 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00031526 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00020639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00204234 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,534.19 or 1.00005398 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002406 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

