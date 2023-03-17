FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx Stock Performance

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $226.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.61.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

