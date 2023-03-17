Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.
Several research firms have weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.
Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
