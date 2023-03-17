Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE FHI traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.08. 1,563,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,467. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also

