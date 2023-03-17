FC Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

FC Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.65. 68,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,961. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $229.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

