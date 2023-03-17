FC Advisory LLC Invests $281,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 529,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,909. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $55.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.