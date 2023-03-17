FC Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.10. The stock had a trading volume of 521,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,753. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

