FC Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IWD traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.62. The company had a trading volume of 443,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,693. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

