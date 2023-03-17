FC Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,168,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 55,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.82. The stock had a trading volume of 168,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,329. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

